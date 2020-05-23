{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

How Goldie Behl worked amid wife Sonali Bendre's cancer treatment

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

sonali-bendre-husband
SHARE

Actress Sonali Bendre has always spoken about what a wonderful support system her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, has been all though her cancer treatment in New York. However, few are aware that Goldie did not neglect work owing to the trials that the couple has faced. Constantly at Sonali's side through the testing times, Goldie also kept working in the Big Apple. He wrote a major portion of his show "RejctX" sitting in New Yorks Central Park.

View this post on Instagram

👫 #AboutLastNight #AnissaMaanGayi

A post shared by Goldie Behl (@goldiebehl) on

Cutting a pragmatic picture when asked what kept him going, Goldie quipped: "You have to pay the bills."

sonali-bendre-goldie

"Honestly speaking, we were very positive and confident that we will overcome the tough phase. At that point, we also needed to keep our mind occupied, and one can't sit idle for long. You have to keep moving forward in life. So, whenever I got time I used to go to Central Park, sit there and write. I would observe people, their culture. All of that helped me build the characters for ‘RejctX'," Goldie told IANS.

The second season of "RejctX" features Esha Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Anisha Victor, Ridhi Khakhar, Pooja Shetty, Saadhika Syal, and Ayush Khurrana among others. The teen-drama thriller streams on ZEE5.

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES