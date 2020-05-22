Samantha, Naga Chaitanya attend Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's roka ceremony

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made their relationship official on Thursday. Though initially, it was reported to be an engagement, Rana himself clarified that it was the roka ceremony.

And it was indeed a starry affair. Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya too attended the roka ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The ceremony was held at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios.

The event was an intimate affair with only close ones of the couple and their respective families taking part in the festivities.

Samantha shared a few pictures of herself and Naga Chaitanya from the function. While Samantha was seen in an ethnic yellow dress, Naga Chaitanya opted for a checkered shirt.

In yet another pic, they are seen having a light moment together. Samantha also shared that she dressed up after two months for Rana and Miheeka's ceremony.

#RanaDaggubati and #MiheekaBajaj with the family of Daggubati at the Roka event. pic.twitter.com/w7zUmFZL76 — M India News (@MIndiaNewz) May 21, 2020

"Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020 ❤️ @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after (sic)," she wrote on the caption.