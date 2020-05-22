Rashmika Mandanna pens inspiring note on insecurities amid lockdown

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media and talked about herself and coping with her insecurities.

In an inspiring note, Rashmika spoke about how lockdown has made her to think about her professional and personal life.

"Insecurities!Uncertain or anxious about oneself; not confident - says Google. I say it’s being human. We are insecure about either ourselves or others and sometimes over some bizarre things which don’t even make sense after a point! We ask our friends - Bro am I putting on weight? Am I too skinny? Is my skin too dry? Too oily? Too rough? And if someone asks what happened to your face? Gonnnnnneeeeeee! For the next 10 days, we’re under our blankets.

I just wonder if it’s worth giving so much of our time to think about these little things called insecurities? To be frank, during this lockdown I felt soo insecure - about my work, my heart, my physique, my mental health. Literally everything! But I figured we don't have control over everything! So let’s try and stay in control of things we can control and be the best version of ourselves.

All I am trying to say is, turn your insecurities into your strengths. It’s ok if someone says you’re too dark or too thin or that your eyes are too big. All you have to do is believe in yourself and hustle until the end. Insecurities are inevitable, they come and go by. Know your worth. That's all for today."

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan too commented on the post saying it's with the job that people like them are often put under an extra powerful microscope. “I’ve realized one thing though. It’s easy for people to overthink the negative opinion of just one person . We are often too harsh on ourselves. Girl you are perfect!! Trust me. I bet if you posted a photo of you that you are most insecure about also there are people here that will still love it and love you,” said Kalyani.

Rashmika is currently spending her time in lockdown with her family and close ones.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen opposite Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru and Allu Arjun in Pushpa.