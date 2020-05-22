Prithviraj Sukumaran arrives in Kochi, Aadujeevitham team returns from Jordan

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and the 58-member film crew of Aadujeevitham, arrived at Kochi airport on Friday morning. The team headed from Jordan on Thursday evening.

After being stranded in Jordan for about two months in the wake of the pandemic, the team was brought back on a special Air India flight.

The 58-members crew landed in Delhi and took another transit to Kerala. Actor Prithviraj was spotted driving his car to home from airport.

The entire Aadujeevitham team who visited Jordan for the shooting of the project, including lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Blessy will be quarantined for 14 days as a preventive measure, once they reach Kerala.

Prithviraj with Blessy at airport

Director Blessy and the team were shooting in Jordan’s Wadi Rum desert when the pandemic struck, forcing a global lockdown.

Prithviraj had earlier revealed that there is a doctor in the team, and that their health is being regularly monitored. “We have a doctor in our team who’s carrying out medical check ups for each member of the crew every 72 hours, and we are also subjected to periodic check ups by a govt appointed Jordanian doctor,” he wrote.

Billed as one of the costliest Malayalam film Aadujeevitham tells the tale of the life of a man ending up in shambles after reaching the Middle East and finds himself tending goats in extreme desert temperatures. Aadujeevitham is based on the award winning eponymous Malayalam novel by Benyamin.