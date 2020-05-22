Did you know Money Heist's Nairobi spoke fluent Telugu for a film

Money Heist has been one of the most popular and talked about web series during the lockdown period. And in the series, Alba Flores, who played Nairobi, was one of the most talented actors on the team.

She was a central character in Season 4 and undoubtedly won over audience. The Spanish actress garnered unanimous appreciation for her acting in Money Heist.

Now, something else has caught the attention of her fans.

Apparently, she acted in a 2013 film called Vicente Ferrer and was seen speaking fluent Telugu in the movie. Nairobi was a part of the film Vicente Ferrer, where she played the role of Shamira from Andhra Pradesh.

Remarkably, she not just looks very Indian with her saree and bindi, her Telugu speaking skills are on point.

Watch a video clip here: