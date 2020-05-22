This is how Mohanlal celebrated his 60th birthday

Chennai: The 60th birthday celebration of superstar Mohanlal was held at his residence here on Thursday. And it was a low-key affair attended by wife Suchitra, son Pranav, director Priyadarshan, Suchitra’s cousin Anita and her husband Mohan.

Mohanlal cut a cake on the occasion and his friends worldwide watched the event through video call and this video has now gone viral on social media. While the actor’s daughter Vismaya could not be present as she is presently abroad, Mohanlal’s mother Santha Kumari joined the celebration by cutting the cake along with producer Antony Perumbavoor at her house in Kochi.

A deluge of wishes

Meanwhile, the versatile actor was flooded with birthday wishes on the phone as well as online. Among the noted personalities who greeted Mohanlal were Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Kamal Hassan, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Prabhu.

In his message, Mammootty said that he always considered Mohanlal as his brother. Kamal Hassan commented that he was jealous of Mohanlal’s acting skills.

In her birthday wish, actress Manju Warrier compared Mohanlal to a river that takes the form of any vessel that it flows into. According to actor Dulquer Salman, his favourite Mohanlal character was Solomon in the film ‘Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal’. Moreover, the National Film Archives of India had selected this character as the most attractive lover in Malayalam cinema.

Actor Jayasurya and family wished Mohanlal with a book cover design having the title, ‘Lalettan, the book of acting.’ Another actor Prithviraj shared a photo showing him with Mohanlal in ‘Lucifer’, directed by the former.

Mohanlal, in his reply to the wishes, said that his journey in life and career would continue with the blessings of one and all. His fan’s association had decided not to organize major events in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the association had supplied a special traditional lunch at the houses of the actor’s friends.