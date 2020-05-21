{{head.currentUpdate}}

Rana Daggubati makes engagement with Miheeka Bajaj 'official'

Rana Daggubati, after annoucing his proposal to Miheeka Bajaj on May 12, 2020, is now officially engaged to her. He took to Instagram to reveal the news.

Rana shared a picture of him and Miheeka from the ceremony and wrote, "And it's official." While Rana is seen in a white shirt, sitting on a chair and waving his chair, Miheeka was seen smiling wide as she wore a tri-colour saree for the day.
Miheeka, on her part, shared her engagement photos and wrote, "To the beginning of forever @ranadaggubati (sic)."

Soon after Rana announced his engagement, rumours were rife that the actor might go for a Christmas wedding. Another rumour stated that the couple would finalize a wedding date after the lockdown ends.

