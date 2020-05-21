Playing Bheema in Randamoozham is a dream: Mohanlal

Mohanlal is eagerly looking forward to enacting the role of Bheema from Randamoozham. The actor was talking to Manorama News in an exclusive talk show on his birthday.

“The film project in entangled in a legal dispute; however, it is my dream to portray Bheema,” said Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, shooting the second part of his super hit movie ‘Drishyam’ would be the first work for versatile actor Mohanlal after the lockdown is lifted.

He also talked about the latest films releasing on OTT platforms. Regarding the release of new films on the OTT platform, the superstar said: “It is better to delay the release of films made for theatres till they are reopened. Meanwhile, let films produced specifically for OTT be released on that platform. Cinema is not a medium only for actors. Thousands of others also depend on it.”

Joining the show live from his Chennai residence, Mohanlal also thanked all those who supported him during his journey in life and career so far.

Speaking about the lockdown period, the actor he spent time at home watching films and cooking. Mohanlal, however, said that he was sad that he could not spend his sixtieth birthday with his mother.