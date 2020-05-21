Birthday wishes are being showered on actor Mohanlal from all quarters and Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is among those who have greeted him.

In his message, Pinarayi said that, “Mohanlal is a versatile actor with immense proven talent and is Kerala's precious gift to the field of acting.”

“Mohanlal has given life to innumerable memorable characters and picking the best is a difficult task. The actor, in fact, has made each of the characters he has played truly special. He can enact any role. Mohanlal has the talent to leave a long-lasting impression on the viewers’ mind with his expressions and voice modulations,” added the Chief Minister.

Pinarayi also praised Mohanlal for being socially conscious. “The actor recently donated an amount of Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. He had earlier made a significant contribution during the floods also. These gestures display the actor’s concern for his fellow beings,” said the Chief Minister.