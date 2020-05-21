Mohanlal @ 60: On birthday, 500 fans pledge their organs

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram District Mohanlal Fans Association on the superstar's 60 birthday on Thursday gave their consent for donating their organs to the state run 'Mrithasanjivini' programme.

Receiving the pledge of 500 fans, State Health Minister KKShailaja said this was a noble act and Mohanlal has always been a friend of the health department.

"He ( Lal) has always been part and parcel of our department. In 2017 when there was a spread of diphtheria, he came forward and acted in a short campaign film on why the vaccines should be taken. He is our brand ambassador of aMrithasanjivini' programme and this act of the fans of his is worth appreciating," said Shailaja.

Shailaja wished him all the best on his birthday.

Winner of five national awards, he is dearly called as 'Laletten'.

The star is locked up at his Chennai residence and is busy on his mobile connecting with his close friends who have been with him since his glittering screen career began way back in 1978.

By now he has acted in over 340 films, which include other south Indian languages too and for the first time in his career, he has been sitting idle, ever since the lockdown began.