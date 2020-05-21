Mammootty shares a touching birthday wish for Mohanlal

Mohanlal is being showered with wishes from all corners and there was indeed one special wish. And it was none other than Mammootty.

Mammootty wished Mohanlal on his birthday in the most special way. The megastar posted a special video titled 'Ente Lalinu' dedicated to the complete actor on his official Facebook page and opened up about their 4 decades-long friendship and brotherhood.

In the video, Mammootty recalled how he met Mohanlal for the first time on the sets of the movie Padayottam, 39 years back.

" We known each other for over three decades and had a wonderful journey together. He calls me how my other siblings address me as Ichakka and I feel emotionally attached to him. Beyond films, we have had an excellent relation and let us all travel forward, though we do not know how long, but as long it happens, let us move together,” said Mammootty.

Mammootty also recalled the time when Mohanlal joined him during the weddings of his daughter Surumi and son Dulquer Salmaan. Similarly, the complete actor bought his son Pranav to Mammootty's house seeking the blessings before he made his acting debut.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan also took to social media and shared his favourite character as Solomon from Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal among all Mohanlal films.