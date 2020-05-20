Prithviraj and Supriya's Instagram comments has us going aww!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director and his wife Supriya Menon, the journalist-turned-producer are one of the most adored star couples of Malayalam film industry.

The couple, once again won hearts on the Internet, courtesy their latest conversation on Instagram.

The other day, Supriya shared a pencil sketch of her's with her husband and asked for the creator behind the beautiful drawing. And things got interesting after Prithviraj himself commented on the post. Prithvi, in his reply, wrote that the drawing was gifted by a young artist who works for a fashion apparel in Jordan.

As a response to his comment, Supriya asked him to thank the artist for the stunning pic and bring the sketch home.

Recently, Prithviraj wrapped up Aadujeevitham schedule in Jordan and is awaiting to head back home. The actor was stuck in Jordan for a month due to the ongoing lockdown. But the star couple set major couple goals with the lovely wedding anniversary posts dedicated to each other, which they posted on their respective social media pages, a few weeks back.