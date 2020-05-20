Star wife reveals interesting facts about Mohanlal during the lockdown

The Malayali moviegoers know Suchitra Mohanlal as the star wife who prefers staying away from the lime light. However, in many interviews the screen icon has credited his wife for being his greatest pillar of support. Meanwhile, the soft spoken Suchitra calls herself his biggest fan. She reveals she wasn’t able to speak to Mohanalal in the first few days after their marriage as she was still in awe of the great actor.

Suchitra’s father and noted film producer Balaji had great admiration for Mohanlal as an actor and as his son in law. Balaji would prepare Mohanlal’s favorite dishes if he were visiting during the breaks. Suchitra reveals Mohanlal enjoyed having ice cream past midnight and her father used to stock up their fridge with ice creams.

“When I was pregnant I often visited the doctor alone. I noticed that most women were accompanied by their husbands. One day, I asked him to come with me to the doctor and he did. But, when we went to the hospital the doctor wasn’t there that day. Meanwhile, he always found time to visit our kids at their hostel,” says Suchitra.

The star wife admits it was for the first time, during the lockdown days, that Mohanlal had stayed home for so many days. “There were lots of times when I fell asleep waiting for him with all his favorite dishes. However, he wouldn’t be able to come home in time owing to his very busy schedules. For the last two months, he has been cooking for me. He often watches cooking videos on Youtube. Lalettan has his own unique ways of cooking and has a special palette as well. When all my friends post the pictures of the dishes that they cooked on our WhattsApp group, I post the pictures of the dishes that my husband cooks. I never imagined that I could enjoy all these. Our kids too are happy to have their father at home. Mohanlal is the same person inside the house as well. He hasn’t changed a bit; a simple human being who never complains,” notes Suchitra.