When son Pranav turned photographer for Mohanlal

If Dulquer Salmaan turned director for father Mammootty during the lockdown made video'Family, Pranav has now turned a photographer for his father Mohanlal.

Pranav Mohanlal managed to capture a few exclusive stills for Malayala Manorama, a day before his superstar father turns 60.

Dressed in red shirt and mundu, Mohanlal donned the salt and pepper look with long beard. And going by the pics, it seemed that Pranav really had a great time doing the photoshoot of his dad.

Meanwhile, Pranav was shooting for his upcoming movie Hridayam before the lockdown. The movie, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan had it's schedule in Palakkad.