From Dileep's laugh to Revathy's fall: Discovering bloopers in movie scenes are latest trend

Cinema lovers’ favorite pass time during the lockdown has been to examine scenes from some of the old movies closely and thoroughly to find out mistakes and bloopers that many of us may have missed. Netizens are busy sharing and discussing interesting facts and stories behind many scenes and movies on the various cinema groups in the social media.

It was a user named Jithin Gireesh who began a discussion about the mistakes in many popular movies in a cinema group. Sharing two scenes from two different movies, Jithin wrote, “The first scene is from the song ‘Themma Themma Themmadi Kaatte’ in which a junior artist saves the heroine when she stumbles and begins to fall. I have heard that this actually happened and the makers decided to use the footage without editing it out. The second scene is from Chathikatah Chandu in which Salim Kumar and Jayasurya were seen. In the scene Jayasurya has a wierd reaction as if he is trying hard to control his laughter seeing Salim Kumar’s hilarious antics. The actor himself had revealed that he was actually trying hard not to laugh. Similarly, Mammootty had a miraculous escape while shooting the action sequence when a flying metal piece from an exploded car missed him by inches.”

After Jithin invited movie buffs to comment similar instances they knew of, many came forward talking about the mistakes that happened during the takes and were which were retained in the scenes.

Dileep laughing in a scene in the movie Kalyanaraman is yet another scene. While Salim Kumar is seen cracking a joke, it seemed as if Dileep could not control himself from smiling.

Similar was with Kunchacko Boban’s laugh in Aniyathipravu, where Harisree Ashokan is trying to deliver a serious situation but we can't help but notice the smiling expressiong of Kunchacko Boban.

The scene in which Revathy falls in Agnidevan and Fahadh’s fall in one of sequences in Chaapa Kurishu are some of the mistakes that the keen audience has discovered.

Most of them found these mistakes and bloopers interesting and some even ventured into movies in other languages to ‘hone’ their skills in scrutinizing scenes. It seems the audience never gets tired looking for mistakes or imperfections in blockbuster movies.

