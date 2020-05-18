{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Veena Nair looks like Kavya Madhavan and Srividya! Fans go gaga over her TikTok videos

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

veena-nair-tiktok-videos
SHARE

Actress and former Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Veena Nair is now the latest star on TikTok. The actress has been quite active on the platform uploading many videos.

Recently, she recreated Kavya Madhavan's iconic scene from the Anandabhadram. The actress mouthed dialogues of Kavya and caught everyone's attention. With her make-up look, fans said that she has an uncanny resemblance to Kavya Madhavan.

In yet another video, she mouthed the song Kaka Kaka Kavadi Kakke and netizens can't stop gushing over it. Many said that she looked similar to veteran actress Srividya and that Veena had the potential to do a biopic on the actress.

Veena's TikTok videos are now viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Hahaha

A post shared by veena nair (@veenanair143) on

Before Bigg Boss Malayalam, Veena was quite active on TV with playing the lead character Kokila in the sitcom 'Thatteem Mutteem'. 

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES