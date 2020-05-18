Veena Nair looks like Kavya Madhavan and Srividya! Fans go gaga over her TikTok videos

Actress and former Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Veena Nair is now the latest star on TikTok. The actress has been quite active on the platform uploading many videos.

Recently, she recreated Kavya Madhavan's iconic scene from the Anandabhadram. The actress mouthed dialogues of Kavya and caught everyone's attention. With her make-up look, fans said that she has an uncanny resemblance to Kavya Madhavan.

In yet another video, she mouthed the song Kaka Kaka Kavadi Kakke and netizens can't stop gushing over it. Many said that she looked similar to veteran actress Srividya and that Veena had the potential to do a biopic on the actress.

Veena's TikTok videos are now viral on social media.

Before Bigg Boss Malayalam, Veena was quite active on TV with playing the lead character Kokila in the sitcom 'Thatteem Mutteem'.