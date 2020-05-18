This psychological short film is grabbing the right attention

Humanity in lockdown. In the face of these events, it is understandable about stories of nature’s 'return'. The language of return and revenge speaks of 'nature' as something external to human lives and spaces.

A Malayalam short film, on these lines, have been released recently and it tells about danger of this era and points that it's high time we think about protecting our nature.

Titled Nelson, the psychological thriller that takes place in the forests of southern Kerala. People living around the forest are witness to strange changes in the environment. As a consequence, the government starts evacuating people from the area. Nelson, an environmentalist, comes to the forest to find out the root cause of these strange occurrences. His investigations put him on the right course only to be challenged by political interventions later.

Watch the video here:

Starring Joe John Chacko in the lead, who is the brother of actor Shine Tom Chacko, the short film offers some amazing visuals and background music.

Directed by Vicky Valsan and Cipin Valsan, the cinematography by Praseed M Varma is the highlight of the short film. Edited by Sanooj Balakrishnan, the short film is produced by The Horde Pictures.