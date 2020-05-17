K Madhu recalls Mohanlal's early days on 'Irupatham' anniversary

Blockbuster Malayalam film 'Irupatham Noottandu' has been an iconic movie that catapulted Mohanlal to superstardom. On the 33rd anniversary of the release of the movie, actor Mohanlal had called director K Madhu to express his happiness about the occasion. Madhu, too, shared a special message on his Facebook page, recalling many amazing memories from the super hit movie.



He began the post by contemplating how fast time has flown. He confesses he was feeling a bit low due to the lockdown when Mohanlal called him on his phone at around 11.10 am. The actor had called him to share his happiness on the occasion of the anniversary of the release of Irupatham Noottandu. "When I told him I was planning to call him, he replied, 'This is our movie; it feels good whoever calls first.' Lal hasn't changed at all. He still is the same," writes Madhu.

The veteran filmmaker recalls he had met Mohanlal for the first time at the Uma Studio. "He was a young man who looked humble; he had grown his hair out. While I was sitting with my guru M Krishnan Nair in front of the editor, stunt choreographer Thiagarajan master asked us permission to enter. Lal, too, came in with him into the room. Master introduced Mohanlal to Krishnan Nair sir. He blessed the youngster. After they said goodbye and left, Krishnan Nair sir told me, 'Madhu, that young man has respect for elders; his humble demeanour is impressive. He will surely succeed in life.' His prediction became absolutely true," says Madhu.

It was on the location of a film directed by P G Vishwambaran that Madhu met Mohanlal the next time. While he was leaving, Lal asked him where he was going. When the director told him he wanted to go to Kaithamukku, Mohanlal offered him a ride.

While driving Mohanlal revealed it was his first car. Madhu tapped appreciatively on the dashboard and said that the car was amazing. "Then, Mohanlal, with his quintessential charming smile revealed that he was all set to play a unique role and sought my blessings. I was impressed by Mohanlal's genuine admissions," admits Madhu.

"The same genuineness could be felt when he called me this morning as well. Though there are lots of people who worked for the incredible success of Irupatham Noottandu, S N Swami, Mohanlal, music director Syam, producer M Mani, Thiagarajan master, cameraman Vipin Das, editor VP Krishnan and Suresh Gopi deserve special credit. I once again express my sincere gratitude to them," Madhu wrote in the Facebook post.

Mohanlal was accompanied by veteran actor Thikkurussi Sukumaran Nair to the sets of Irupatham Noottandu. Both of them used to travel back to the hotel in the same car from the sets in Alappuzha. "Thikkurissi sir called me out, kept his hands on mine and Mohanlal's heads and blessed us. I still remember how he blessed that our movie would run for one hundred days.

Respect for elders and teachers, love and cooperation are incredible values. Times like these actually reiterate such ideals. When human beings are sitting at homes, scared of a tiny virus that could be eliminated by mere soap sods, they shouldn't be ruled by 'aham' ('I' or pride) but love and compassion. May god bless for man to live by knowing each other. Let the motto of your life be 'mata pita guru daivam,'" Madhu concluded his Facebook post.