Supriya shares throwback pic with Prithvi, mulls over her longest separation with the actor

Star couple Prithviraj and wife Supriya seem to be missing each other. The COVID-19 crisis has impacted many a romantic relationship and Prithvi and Supriya seem to be one among the many.

Actor-director Prithviraj has been stranded in Jordan for over a month due to COVID-19 lockdown. He along with the team had gone to Jordan to film some important portions.

Recently, Supriya took to Instagram and shared a throwback pic which was taken in 2012 when Prithvi was shooting for Molly Aunty Rocks in Palakkad. In the pic, both Supriya and Prithvi are seen sharing a light moment together happilly.

Recollecting the moments, Supriya said that it's been 77 days since they sat like this and laughed.

Earlier, the couple could not even celebrate their wedding anniversary together. Meanwhile, Prithviraj had shared on his social media page that the team is in a safe location and all is well with them. The 37-year-old actor said he would return to the country “at the first available opportunity”.