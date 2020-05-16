Priya Prakash Varrier on social media distancing mode? Actress deactivates Instagram page

Priya Prakash Varrier was a social media sensation before she turned an actress. Now, it has come as a surprise for many of her fans and followers as she deactivated her hugely popular Instagram account.

Priya Varrier, who was pretty active on Instagram, had the record of earning more than 6 lakh followers within a day. According to reports, she was the third celebrity in the world after Kylie Jenner and Cristiano Ronaldo to hold this record on Instagram. Kylie Jenner clocked more than 8 lakh followers within a day, while Ronaldo had 6.5 lakh followers in a day.

Priya Prakash Varrier had over 7.2 million followers on Instagram so far.

Ever since her expressive wink exchange from her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her film Oru Adaar Love took over Valentine’s Week, she’s been a star on social media.

At a time, when celebs are actively using social media in the wake of lockdown, it has definitely left her fans in surprise for leaving the platform without sharing her reason.

Actress Parvathy usually takes a break from social media. Parvathy, who was active on Instagram during the initial lockdown days currently seems to be on offline mode.