Bigg Boss fame Fukru reacts to Arjyou! Here's all you need to know about YouTube 'roasting-war'

If you have not been living under a rock and have been using YouTube, you've probably heard of Malayali YouTuber Arjun Sundaresan and his viral videos.

Arjun, with his channel name Arjyou, turned into an overnight star with his videos garnering big number of views. In fact, his channel crossed one million subscribers in a week's time, a wonder achievement on Youtube. Arjun is a third year BA Multimedia student.

What he did

Though Arjun had started his YouTube channel two years back, it's the lockdown time that made him to experiment with ‘roast’ videos. He reacted critically to a few TikTok users like Bigg Boss fame Fukru, another user Eechayan and Ambili and their videos.

Though such reactions and roast videos are quite common and a trend up in North and outside India, it was relatively new in Malayalam.

Arjun, in an interview said that his intention is not to hurt anyone, but just entertain people.

What started YouTube vs TikTok battle?

The rising popularity of platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, etc. has given many people a chance to showcase their talent. However, it has also led to the rise of cyberbullying and online harassment.

Arjun is not new in the league as the ongoing feud between TikToker Amir Siddiqui and YouTuber CarryMinati is a proof to the same. With a subscriber base of 16.7 million, Ajey Nagar, known as CarryMinati, is one of India's most popular YouTubers. He usually posts roast videos and reactions targeting celebrities and trending topics. And he has been roasting TikTok for a considerable time now. Interestingly, one of CarryMinati's videos was deleted and since then #BanTikTokIndia is the top trend on Twitter.

Apart from these, there are many more YouTubers and TikTokers trolling each other.

When Fukru roasted back

While many applauded Arjun's video, some were of the view that it wasn't the right way to mock the budding talents. After a few TikTok users came forward with their personal reactions, on Friday evening, Fukru came up with a video saying 'Fukru reacts to Arjyou.

In the video, Fukru even pointed his co-inmate from Bigg Boss family Rajith Kumar and also shared the clipping from Arjun's interview.

Will Arjun react

Surprisingly, Fukru's reaction video has been getting more number of dislikes than likes. Even in the comment section, many has slammed Fukru. Now, all eyes are on Arjun. It is yet to be seen if Arjun will put a reaction video to Fukru and if the 'roasting-war' going to stay long or will it end with this!