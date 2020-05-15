Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 to release on October 23

KGF: Chapter 2, starring actor Yash, is one of the most anticipated movies this year. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is now slated to hit the theatres on October 23.

The poster of the film was shared by the actors and makers on social media, which announced that the movie will hit the screens on October 23, 2020. 'Rocking star' Yash took to his Instagram handle to share a clip of the poster and wrote that the “KGF Empire” was going to open its gates on October 23.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Sanjay Dutt, who will be playing an antagonist in the film, posted the poster on his social media account and wrote that people can "witness Adheera's journey" as and when KGF: Chapter 2 "releases worldwide".

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 will also see Raveena Tandon.