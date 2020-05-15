Fan asks Trisha if she found the love of her life, actress gives perfect reply

Trisha is one of the leading actresses in Tamil cinema. She carved her own niche and has established her place in the film industry.

But apart from professional life, her love life too has grabbed a lot of attention.

Recently, on her birthday, she conducted a live Q and A session on Instagram for her fans.

One of many asked her, "have you found the love of your life? To this, she replied, "we haven't met as yet."

One of the fans also asked, "do you think true love exists?" To this Trisha replied, "Of course, truly, madly, deeply can't live without.Ya, kinda love exists...You got to make sure, you don't settle until it finds you though."

Yet another fans asked her to list her three favourite actors in the Indian film industry. Trisha named Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Aamir Khan as her favourites.

Trisha has been roped in as the lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie 'Ram'

The actress shared her answers as an Instagram story.

Trisha recently shot for short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. Directed by Gautham Menon, it also stars Simbu and is a continuation to the trio's 2010 hit film, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.