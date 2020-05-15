Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: What made actress fall for Dr Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit turned 53 on Friday. Madhuri stepped into the world of cinema in 1984 with Abodh. Apart from being a wonderful actor, Madhuri is a great dancer and she has never failed to charm the audience with her dancing skills.

The actor went on a long sabbatical after her wedding and move to the US. After she shifted to India with husband Sriram Nene and kids, she has been active in films and TV again.

Madhuri was on the peak of her career when she decided to get married and shift to the US.

In an old interview of Simi Garewal with Madhuri talked about the factors that make her fall for Sriram. She said, “I saw a little bit of something myself in him and something totally opposite in him. He would love to fly out of a plane on a parachute and I m like ‘I don’t want to do that’. In some ways we are totally opposite and I probably fell in love with all that.”

Madhuri was also asked about what made Sriram fell in love with her. To this she replied, “You always find some similarity when you meet a partner. What he found about me was that I would go out of my way to do something. The fact that I never did mountain biking but I was ready to do it and give it a chance.”

Sriram didn’t realise how big a star Madhuri was until the day of their wedding reception. The actor revealed his reaction was “Oh my God, there are so many people.” She added, “The only star he recognised at our reception was Mr Amitabh Bachchan. He had seen his film when he was in school and there was Amar Akbar Anthony.”