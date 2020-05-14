Nikhil Siddhartha marries Pallavi Varma amid lockdown

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha got married to Dr Pallavi Varma on Thursday. The couple got engaged in February.

Nikhil is also one among the many whose wedding has been impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak. Nikhil’s wedding was supposed to be held last month, but due to lockdown restrictions, the ceremony was postponed.

The marriage took place in a farmhouse in Hyderabad on Thursday adhering to the norms of social distancing.

While amid the lockdown, a Tollywood producer, Dil Raju had tied the knot in a simple wedding at a temple in Nizamabad.

On the work front, Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in 2019's action-thriller titled Arjun Suravaram. The Telugu film is helmed by T. Santhosh and alongside Nikhil, starred Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role. However, the actor will next be seen in the sequel of the hit Telegu film Karthikeya, titled Karthikeya 2 which is a mystery-thriller. The film is expected to release at the box office in December this year.