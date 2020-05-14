Lockdown Inn: Trailer of the first newspaper movie is out

The coronavirus lockdown has brought the entertainment industry to a complete and grinding standstill. But this has not deterred artists to bring out their creativity.

The Manorama family has once again joined hands with a few leading stars of Malayalam movie industry to bring out the first newspapaper movie.

The trailer of the movie was launched on Manorama online's Facebook page and seems like the movie is a suspense thriller. The trailer introduced the lead cast including Jayasurya, Rahman, Anu Sithara among others.

The film has been written and directed by Manuel George Photo the photo editing has been done by Ajo Kaitharam.

The film, as a series will begin from May 14th.