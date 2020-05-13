Actress Vani Viswanath reveals how she fell for Baburaj

Vani Viswanath, the action heroine of Mollywood turned a year older on Wednesday. The actress made her acting debut with Mangalya Charthu and years later Vani Viswanath established herself as one of the leading actresses of Malayalam and Telugu industries with some highly popular movies. She has also acted in a few Tamil and Kannada films. She turned 49 on Wednesday.

She took a break from acting after tying the knot with actor-director Baburaj in 2002. It in fact came as a surprise when the duo couple officially announced their relationship. While Baburaj was seen as a villain in most of his movies, Vani was an established and leading heroines. In a recent interview to a magazine, the actress opened up about her love story.

“Once, while we were on a movie set, we were having a casual time. I sang few lines of a song and asked Baburaj to sing the next lines. I was of the view that Baburaj was a rough and tough man and he won't have any idea on the song. But he surprised me by singing the following lines of the song. After this incident, we often talked with each other. We gradually talked for hours on phone and became good friends,” she said.

In the show, Kadha Ithu Vare aired on Mazhavil Manorama Baburaj had opened up on being wrongly convicted in a case. Though his friends were responsible, he was jailed while he was an LLB student. He shared this bitter experience with Vani and she realized that Baburaj was a kind hearted person. “It was his thoughts and beliefs that made me fall for him,” said Vani.

In yet another interview 'Nere Chowe', Vani had once opened about having a healthy relationship with Baburaj. “If there's 24 hours, we fight with each other for like 23 hours. But inspite of that we do care and concern for each other which is needed in a relationship.”

Vani was often referred as the 'Vijayashanti' of Malayalam Cinema. Post her wedding, she made special appearances in a few the films including Chinthamani Kolacase. Vani Viswanath made a comeback with her husband's directorial venture Black Dalia in 2009 and later got herself busy with TV serials.

The couple have a son and daughter – Archa and Adri.