Welcome to the fam: Sonam Kapoor congratulates Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati surprised all when he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on Tuesday.

While fans, friends and his co-stars congratulated the Baahubali actor on the big announcement, Sonam Kapoor sent across her love to her bestie and her husband-to-be.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonam penned a congratulatory message that read, “Congratulations my darling baby, Miheeka. I love you, doll. You deserve the best. Rana Daggubati better make you happy. Love you both! Welcome to the fam, Rana!"

Apart from Sonam, Anil Kapoor too joined in to wish the newly engaged couple.

Dad Anil Kapoor also sent his love and best wishes to his “Hyderabad son,” saying, "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

The Telugu superstar made his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka official with a cute photo and a caption that read, "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj."