Can't forget the day I dressed up Manju Warrier for wedding: Makeup artist's profound note goes viral

For every Malayalam movie buff, Manju Warrier is one actress who has poured her soul into each of her characters. And her quiting from the industry post her wedding made her fans disheartened. One such note on the actress is now doing the rounds on social media.

Bridal make-up artist Anila Joseph shared a few rare and unseen photos of the actress from her wedding reception day.

Recalling the first time, she met Manju Warrier, Anila stated that she still cherishes the arm friendship with Manju. “Still remember the day when I met Manju warrier for the first time for a photoshoot. My friend Sarasija wife of Kireedam Unni had called me for doing Manju’s make up. From that day, we shared a friendship which I will always cherish. Manju is a rare gem, a very genuine and sincere person,” she wrote.

She, then explained about having a mixed feelings for Manju who stunned as a bride but was to be missed by her fans. She added, “I can never forget the day I did reception makeup for Manju. Had 9 brides in Trivandrum & then after finishing all that we drove to Kochi and finished her makeup on time. Usually when I finish a bride I feel so happy but, this time my emotions were mixed as I was happy for her but, also knew that she will be missed as she was one of the best actresses in Malayalam film industry.”

Manju Warrier started her acting career when she was 17 in 1995. She acted in 20 films from 1995 to 1999 and left the industry after she married Dileep. She resumed her acting career in 2014 after she separated from him and indeed made a strong comeback.