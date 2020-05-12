Sunny Leone, family fly off to US amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone along with her husband Daniel Weber and their children Nisha, Noah and Asher, have flown to the Unites States amid COVID-19 pandemic because she feels her children would be safer there against this "invisible killer" coronavirus.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself along with her three children.

"Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat," she wrote alongside the image.

"Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "corona virus" Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day!"

Daniel took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself on which it was written: "Quarantine part 2. Not so bad now."

He captioned the image: "Getting better with the new vibes."