Actress Sithara reveals why she decided not to get married

Actress Sithara is a known face not just in Malayalam, but also in Tamil and Telugu. After making her acting debut in 1986 in the Malayalam film 'Kaveri', she went on a signing spree and turned to be most sought after actress of 80's and 90's in South India.

The actress recently turned 46 and is still unmarried and single.

During many TV shows, though she had made clear about her 'single' status, she never really opened up about the actual reason.

In a recent media interaction, she revealed that it was her long time decision not to get married. She admitted that she had got many proposals but never chose to get married because of her parents.

Sithara's parents were officers at electricity board and she was very close to them. “I was very close to my father Parameswaran Nair that I was not ready to get married because I did not want to leave my parents and settle far from them. After my father passed away, the idea of marrying and settling down had completely faded away," she said.

Sithara also pointed that she is happy being single and she had enough work to keep herself busy.

In Malayalam the actress was last seen in 2015 movie Saigal Padukayanu but she has been active in Telugu with a couple of movies.