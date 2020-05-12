{{head.currentUpdate}}

Shilpa Shetty on choosing surrogacy: Had couple of miscarriages and waited years for adoption

shilpa-shetty-bollywood
Actor Shilpa Shetty welcomed daughter Samisha through surrogacy earlier this year. Shilpa, in a recent interview revealed the reason for opting surrogacy. She and husband Raj Kundra have a son, Viaan Raj, together.

Talking about how she always wanted a sibling for her son, Shilpa told Pinkvilla in an interview, “After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue.”
NEWS
Surrogacy, the Bollywood trend Malayalam industry yet to catch up with

Shilpa explained that she also tried adoption. “I didn’t want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I’m also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn’t pan out well. At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route,” Shilpa revealed.

shilpa-shetty-baby-girl

She went on to say that Samisha was born after three attempts. “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month,” Shilpa had earlier told Hindustan Times.

