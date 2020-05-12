Kaniha turns director, says it's been a dream

Actress Kaniha is a familiar name among Malayalam movie buffs. But it was surprising for her fans and followers when she wore the hat of a director. The actress says that it's been a dream to direct a movie.

Kaniha released a short film on international mother’s day to honor the selfless love and hardships of all mothers. Screen icon Mammootty released the short film through his official Facebook page. Kaniha plays the main role in the short film titled ‘Maa’.

“Mothers often forget to take care of themselves while they dedicate their lives raising the kids. The grey hairs, dark circles and the stretch marks – don’t they have any value at all? We don’t realize what our mothers want as we are busy with our own lives. Our mothers crave for love and attention in their old age,” said Kaniha.

Maa is directed by Kaniha. Emran Ahmad is the cinematographer and the music is composed by Prasanna Sivaraman. Gokul Nath has done the editing.

Interestingly, she had finished the shooting of her debut directorial before the lockdown began. Well, the actress is now happy that the short film has got good response.