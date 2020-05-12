Bored? This anthology film 'Survival Stories' will keep lockdown blues at bay

'Survival Stories' is a Malayalam anthology film which was fully conceptualized and made during the national lockdown enforced in India due to Covid-19. The film is released on YouTube through Muzik247 channel. This project was created and conceived by Kerala State Film Award winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair.

Many established artists and technicians from the Malayalam film industry are part of this project both on screen and behind it. Kerala State Film Award winning actress Vinitha Koshy plays the lead in one of the films. The director Jeo Baby has directed another segment in the anthology. The film is edited by Appu Bhattathiri and music is done by Sidhartha Pradeep. Vishnu PC who handled the sound department of many popular films has done the sound mix and design for 'Survival Stories' along with Arun S Mani.

Describing about 'Survival Stories', Rahul Riji Nair said, “In these tough times, artists across the globe are looking beyond the ordinary to find new ways to express themselves. Survival Stories is our humble attempt in that direction to keep our art alive and our voices relevant. What started as a small experiment with just two of us, soon snowballed to something magical! This project opened us to a whole new world of opportunities to collaborate and innovate. More importantly it made us fall in love once again with that undying spirit of our camaraderie.”

Survival Stories is produced by First Print Studios in collaboration with a collective of independent artists. This anthology consists of 8 short films which are produced with the minimal resources available to the artists while in lockdown. The total duration of the film is about 50 mins.