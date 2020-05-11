{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Producer Dil Raju marries in low-key ceremony for a second time

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

dil-raju-wedding
SHARE

Telugu film producer Dil Raju has tied the knot for the second time on Sunday night with Tejaswini (who changed her name to Vygha Reddy).

The marriage was held in a Nizamabad temple and a statement was released beforehand by the producer on Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter page.

Dil Raju took over the trends list on Monday after pictures from his wedding ceremony went viral. Due to the lockdown, only family members and close friends were part of the wedding.

This is his second wedding. He lost his first wife Anitha in 2017 to a cardiac arrest.

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES