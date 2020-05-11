Producer Dil Raju marries in low-key ceremony for a second time

Telugu film producer Dil Raju has tied the knot for the second time on Sunday night with Tejaswini (who changed her name to Vygha Reddy).
The marriage was held in a Nizamabad temple and a statement was released beforehand by the producer on Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter page.
Dil Raju took over the trends list on Monday after pictures from his wedding ceremony went viral. Due to the lockdown, only family members and close friends were part of the wedding.
This is his second wedding. He lost his first wife Anitha in 2017 to a cardiac arrest.