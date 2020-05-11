Vignesh Shivn calls Nayanthara 'mother of his future children', netizens awestruck

This year, Mothers' Day semmed to be an eventful day on Instagram. Celebs have been pouring in wishes on their social media pages wishing their mothers, mothers-in-law and wives who are mothers too.

But Vignesh Shivn surprised everyone and the reason was Nayanthara.

Calling Nayanthara as 'mother of his future children', he shared a photo of the actor holding a baby and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children ... #Happymothersday #mothersday #happymothersday".

He also took to his Instagram page and wished both his mother and Nayanthara's mother.

For his mom, Vignesh wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day our access to God every day... the most selfless characters in our lives! May They always be blessed with the best of everything!! love you mommy & my sister #happymothersday #godbless".

While wishing Nayanthara's mother, Vignesh shared a series of photos with a caption stating, "Happy Mother’s Day to you Mrs Kurian... you’ve done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child We love you sooo much amma thank u ammuuuu".

Now, with this, fans of the stars are excited and are curious to know if the duo ill get married this year. There is no official confirmation by Nayanthara or Vignesh Shivan regarding their engagement or marriage as of now. It is rumoured that their family wants them to get married as well.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 and hit it off instantly. Their relationship has been rock solid ever since and it is visible in their relentless support to each other.