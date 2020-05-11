RIP Kalabhavan Jayesh: celebs mourn the demise of mimicry artist

Actor and mimicry artiste Kalabhavan Jayesh passed away on Sunday evening. He had been diagnosed with cancer for over a year.

Jayesh had been in the industry for the last two decades and has acted in many films.

After making his movie debut with Laljose's Mulla, Jayesh went to act in many popular Malayalam movies. Passenger, Crazy Gopalan, Elsamma Enna Aankutty, Salt and Pepper, Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam, Pretham-2 are some to list.

Though he appeared in minor roles, he made sure to entertain his co-stars and grab attention of audience, said Lal Jose.

Apart from movies, Jayesh has also been a part of various comedy shows. He was 44.

It was just 2 years back that the actor had lost his son Sidharth. He is now survived by wife and a daughter. The funeral will be held on Monday.

Here's a video of Jayesh performing at Mazhavil Manorama's show Cinemaa Chirimaa.