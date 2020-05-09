Toonz Animation brings to life 'The Canterville Ghost'

As kids remain locked up in their houses and even classes get delivered home, the demand for quality content to keep the little ones engaged and entertained has spiralled. While content creators and broadcasters experiment with different themes, there is nothing more charming than a celebrated classic to lure the kids into the mesmerising world of literature.

Technopark-based Toonz Media Group has announced the production of the first-ever animated adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic 'The Canterville Ghost'. The animated theatrical feature will be co-produced by Toonz along with Space Age Films, UK and London-based Sprout Pictures . The feature will be distributed globally by the noted American film distributors Cinema Management Group (CMG).

A warm, charming, and humorous tale by Oscar Wilde, 'The Canterville Ghost', is about a ghost, Sir Simon, who has been haunting his ancestral home, Canterville Chase, for over 300 years and loving it! But everything changes when an American family buys the estate and moves in. The American family is unimpressed with Sir Simon’s ghostly antics, finding him to be a bit of a nuisance, and does not find him scary at all. This clever classic tale by Wilde is still part of the English language curriculum in various countries such as the United States, Canada, France, Italy, India, Czech Republic and many others.

While the animation production of the feature film will be done from the Toonz studios in India, the pre and post-production will be undertaken in the UK and Ireland animation studios. Also involved in the project are the impressive ensemble of producers at animation studios Space Age Films and Sprout Pictures. The feature is being directed by Kim Burdon and the film is targeted for delivery in 2021.

Toonz Media Group’s CEO P. Jayakumar said, “We are delighted to be working with the existing team already in place on this wonderful film. Edward has done a terrific job assembling great talent on this feature. As one of the largest animation studios in the world, Toonz brings 20+ years of experience in animation along with hundreds of skilled animators from India and an accomplished pre and post team in place in Ireland and the UK.”

Edward Noeltner, President of Cinema Management Group said, “Toonz coming on board this high-quality animated feature was the final piece in giving 'The Canterville Ghost' the required momentum to fly into production.”

CMG has already pre-sold the film in a number of international territories including German speaking Europe, Russia and CIS territories, Poland as well as other East European territories including the Middle East and Israel.

Space Age Films Managing and Creative Director, Robert Chandler said, “I am delighted with the relationship we have forged with CMG and Toonz to bring this picture to life. Wilde speaks to people of all ages. So, too, will Canterville, with its tale of an uptight American family moving into a stately British house only to find it haunted by a grouchy old ghost. Oscar’s genius was in crafting a story where every character feels they are doing the right thing. The American family are as real and lovable, with their own concerns and worries about the world, as the eccentric English ghost. The battlefield is the house and its grounds. Sparks fly and comedy is the result.”