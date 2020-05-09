Happy birthday Sai Pallavi: 4 times the actress redefined female superstar tag

What Sai Pallavi is today is not all about the talent but the confidence with which she brings her talent forth. Post her debut, she turned to be an overnight sensation in South India.

Apart from the fact that she's an amazing dancer and actress, she is also one with strong values and beliefs – a rare gem in movie industry.

Sai Pallavi is celebrating her 28th birthday on Saturday and on the special occasion we bring you 4 instances where she proved that she is indeed a woman of virtues:

No make-up

After Premam success, Sai Pallavi chose to go by minimal make-up looks and created it as her identity. She appears with minimal or no makeup in all her films. She said in an interview, She said, “When people accepted me for who I was, a girl with acne (rosacea), I learnt that confidence was the real beauty.”

No to fairness product endorsements

In 2019, Sai Pallavi rejected an offer to act in a fairness cream commercial. She clarified her stand by saying, “This is the Indian colour. We can't go to foreigners and ask them why they're white, and if they know that they will get cancer because of it. That's their skin colour and this is ours."

Rejecting roles

Sai has always openly admitted about not able to do certain roles and movies. And for that she explained, “I've turned down a few roles because I couldn't see myself in them.”

Loving yourself

Apart from being in the limelight, Sai Pallavi is also part of a few social campaigns. “I always wanted to create awareness and spread the word that it is important to respect one's own body and work towards its well-being,” she said once.