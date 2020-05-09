Priyamani laughs off netizens asking for Mustafa, says she made her husband famous

Many celebs are staying at their homes due to the lockdown. However, they are also making sure by trying their best to entertain their fans during this lockdown.



Recently, actress Priyamani made her live appearance on Youtube for Mazhavil Manorama and fans seemed to be quite excieted. While she shared that she was all safe and healthy, Priyamani also mentioned that she is spending the lockdown days at her house in Mumbai.

As she began her interaction, fans started asking her as to where husband Priyamani was. She said that Mustafa was following the Ramadan fasting and was too tired and so was sleeping. Even after that, when fans repeatedly began asking about Mustafa again, she laughingly joked saying, “Looks like I have made Mustafa famous.” Later, as many commented 'Mustafa Army', Priyamani laughingly said that she would pass on the love.

When asked about if she was fasting, Priyamani said, “No, I am not fasting now. It's only him.”

Talking about her no-make-up look, Priyamani said, “I don't really like putting on make up. This is how I look when I am at home.”

She also added that though she is enjoying lockdown days, she is missing work. She also talked about her upcoming projects too. “Family Man season 2 will be coming out by October and I have Bollywood movie Maidaan opposite to Ajay Devgn. There are two other Telugu films – one with Venketesh and with Rana,” she said.

She also added that in Malayalam, she havn't got any movie offers but will be back in mini screen with a reality show.

Priyamani got her big break in TV after judging the popular show 'D4 Dance' aired on Mazhavil Manorama. She said that she missed doing the show and that is not sure if the 5th season would take place anytime soon.



Priyamani got married to her long-time boyfriend Mustafa Raj in Bengaluru on August 23, 2017. Back then, Priyamani talking about her husband Mustafa said that he has always been 'extremely supportive and encouraging.'