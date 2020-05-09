Know why birthday boy Vijay Devarakonda Sai is a star-studded brand

Vijay Deverakonda is a star in every sense. The handsome hunk, who's one of the most talked about actors in South India, has a way with fans.

In fact, his genuine personality is impressive. And the movies only added to his popularity. He stepped into the world of cinema in 2011 as a supporting actor in Ravi Babu’s Nuvvila.

Vijay Deverakonda turned 31 on Saturday and on the occasion of his birthday, we bring you a few video clips that proves that he carries the star aura. In the face of his growing popularity in the ad world too, we compile a list of 5 brand endorsements:

> m4marry.com offers services that aims at connecting millions of families to find a perfect partner. And who else better than Vijay Deverekonda to be the face of the brand. His strong beliefs about the sanctity of families echoes the right ideas and views in the ad as well.

> Vijay Deverakonda is a fashion icon of South India and is known for his fashion experiments. Interestingly, Vijay's first brand endorsement was for KLM Fashion Mall.

> After the success of Arjun Reddy and its remake Kabir Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani expressed their interest in romancing each other on the big screen but the project never happened. But finally, they lit the mini screens as they came together in a TV ad to endorse a popular ethnic brand Mebaz. Unlike his character in the film, the video had some cute moments between the Vijay and Kiara and showed a romantic side of the angry young hero.

> Vijay has a boy-next-door image and is easily relatable in every role. And his ad endorsing Zomato proved him as the true successor of the Tollywood brand leagues.

> He is savvy yet grounded, he is ambitious yet genuine! And it is these factors that makes him apt for an ad like that of Sangeetha mobiles.