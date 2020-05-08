Vijay as professor, Shah Rukh Khan as Berlin: 'Money Heist' director picks actors for Indian remake

Money Heist, the Netflix web-series also known as La Casa De Papel is a Spanish crime drama that gained popularity amid the coronavirus lockdown. Touted as one of the best shows by binge-watchers across the world, some wonder if the show will be remade in India.

Recently, Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo, in an interview, shared which Indian actors would be suitable if the show was to be made into a desi version. He asserted that the Professor can be essayed by Tamil actor Vijay or Ayushmann Khurrana. He further mentions Ajith Kumar as Bogota, SRK as Berlin, Ranveer Singh as Denver, Mahesh Babu as Tamayo and Suriya as Suarez.

Futher, he also added that Vijay looks 'intelligent' like the Professor and SRK looks 'handsome' just like Berlin.

Interesting, isn't it?

Money Heist is currently one of the most popular Netflix shows on the streaming platform and enjoys high ratings all over the world. The logic behind the title "Money Heist" is that the characters were involved in a heist at The Royal Mint, where they stole money.

The show originally premiered in May 2017 and the ratings were very high, but as the time passed, the ratings started falling and the grand finale was actually not so grand after all. With less than half of the starting number of four million viewers, the show was just about to be canceled when Netflix came to the rescue.