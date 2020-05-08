Manju Warrier learns to play the veena during lockdown, wows fans

Manju Warrier is, without question, one of the most esteemed actresses to grace Malayalam cinema. While her versatility in donning various roles on-screen has had us enchanted for years, the elegance and precision with which she carries out even the most mundane of tasks have garnered enormous praise.

Now, as Kerala stares at long hours of isolation and lockdown, Warrier is perfecting her crafts again. Recently, she posted a video of her playing the veena.

“As long as you are learning, you are not failing!”, she captioned the video shared on Instagram.

The actress, who is often on social media to share her dance videos, has been a repository of hope for many during this crisis.

The lockdown has been a much-needed break for many celebrities. A lot of them are using this time to learn new skills, pursue their hobbies, and explore their hidden talents.