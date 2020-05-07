Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese and Dhyan Sreenivasan to team up again?

Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Dhyan Sreenivasan last joined hands for Love Action Drama. And seems like the trio is now joining hands once again.

Aju Varghese dropped a hint at a project by posting a selfie with Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan on his official social media pages.

The actor captioned the picture 'Something is ...', thus hinting that something very special is in store for the audiences. Also, going the pic, it seems Nivin Pauly has lost some weight.

Reports are also rife that Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Dhyan Sreenivasan are teaming up for a lockdown special short film.

Love Action Drama was a big success at box office and emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film had marked the directorial debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan and the production debut of Aju Varghese.