Mohanlal to Joju George: Celebs wish Mammootty and wife on their wedding anniversary

Mohanlal took to social media on Wednesday to share a sketch of fellow Malayalam veteran actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath to wish them on their marriage anniversary.

"Happy wedding anniversary dear Ichakka and baabhi @mammukka," Mohanlal captioned it.

Mammootty replied saying: "Thank you dear Lal."

Considered as big M's of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal are known to have shared a close bond with each other. The two have acted in over 50 films together.



Many other celebs too took to their social media pages to express their heartfelt wishes.

Joju George, Anu Sithara, Anson Paul, Arun Gopy, Ajai Vasudev too wished the couple.

Their fans also showered wedding anniversary wishes on the couple, who got married in 1979. Many even posted some love-up photos of the couple, who have a daughter, Surumi, and a son, actor Dulquer Salmaan.

