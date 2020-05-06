Dulquer Salmaan's poem for daughter Maryam reflects how it feels to be a parent!

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his daughter Maryam’s third birthday amidst the lockdown, with a beautiful poem that has made us emotional.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram with a photo of him and her playing together and reflects the true feelings of being a parent.

Dulquer and his wife, Amal are proud parents to a baby girl, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan and the doting daddy leaves no chance to prove how his daughter is just like him.

He wrote, “Happiest birthday darling Marie. You’ve got every one of us acting your age while you insist, “I'm a big girl now!” Maybe you’re right. You’re fast growing up, speaking in full sentences now. 3 years old you’re a big girl now. Twirling in your princess dresses. Creating your own games now. Telling us stories, you’re a big girl now. Walking on your own. Running now. Learning how to jump, you’re a big girl now. Slow down darling Marie, be a baby still. Like the day we saw you for the first time. Held you and heard your cries for the first time. The day they thronged the hallways, to meet an angel for the first time. Be that baby girl still, we haven't had enough. Though forever more you’re our baby. Even when the world says, she’s a big girl now. Don’t rush, darling Marie, stay our baby girl still. #pappasattemptatapoem #youhavethateffectonus #happymaryamday #myangelbaby #cantbelieveit #youarethreeyearsold #loveyoutothemoonandback #ourbabygirl.”

Earlier, Nazriya too took to her Instagram page and shared warm wished on Maryam's birthday.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen on the big-screen in Tamil movie, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020). He is now looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie, Kurup, that is currently on hold due to the global pandemic.