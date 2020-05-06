Amala Paul hosts house party on brother's birthday amid lockdown

Actress Amala Paul has her own way of doing things. Amid lockdown, the actress celebrated her brother's birthday by hosting a house party.

Don't get us wrong, the actress was missing her brother because of lockdown and so Amala decided to party herself with some music and importantly maintained social distancing.

In a video that she shared, the actress is seen dancing in sync with loud music and wearing a mask. She wrote, “We got the PARTY HOME cuz it's my dearest, weirdest, cutest, funniest, one and only, OLDER BROTHER (bc he keeps saying he is younger) podaaa🔫 @abijithpaul 's birthday. Ain't no party like a socially-distant, mask-wearing party! (sic).”

Seems like the actress is enjoying her lockdown days spending some valuable time with her mother.

Abhijith Paul, elder brother of actress Amala Paul is a naval officer by profession. He had also tried his stint at acting and has appeared in character roles in a few Malayalam and Tamil films. Abhijith too shared a pic with his mother and sister and wrote how he missed being away from the duo.