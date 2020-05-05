Lockdown diaries: Youngster designs interesting posters of movies with yesteryear actors

Before the movies had transitioned into the digital phase, posters or fliers with interesting photographs and catchy tag lines were a must to draw the audience to the theaters.

A few posters designed by Divakrishna Vijayakumar, imagining the actors of the 1990’s in the latest movies, is latest viral sensation on the social media.

Legendary actor Bharat Gopi looks perfect in the movie Thamasha.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Rahman, in their younger avatar, are incredible in the poster of Mumbai Police.

The pairing of evergreen romantic pair Prem Nazir and Sheela seems like an interesting replacement for Dileep and Mamta in the super hit romantic comedy My Boss.

“My phone’s network was down for two days. So, I couldn’t watch any movies. I designed these posters as I had nothing else to do. The idea struck me when I imagined how the movies or posters would look if some of the current movies were released in the 1990’s and vice versa,” says Divakrishna.

Meanwhile, the youngster added that imagination and the availability of photos too had influenced the designs. He clarifies that he wasn’t trying to replace the original actors with others.