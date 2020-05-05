When Tovino's daughter turned his gym as her playground

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the closing of public gathering places and this also included gyms.

As celebrities have been practicing self-quarantine, many are making sure that they do the work out trainings at home.

Of late, Tovino had been sharing a few work out videos and photos that he had been doing at his gym at home. Recently, Tovino Thomas shared an adorable video of his daughter, playing at his gym as she can't go out and play.

“When the lockdown closed her door to fun,she opened the one to my gym. She made my cable crossover machine a resistance band swing,” wrote Tovino sharing the video.

Earlier too, Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle to share a video with his daughter, in which the actor is seen performing push-ups with his daughter, resting on his back. While Tovino Thomas can be seen exercising his daughter, Izza Tovino, can be seen hugging her father from behind.

On workfront, Tovino was last seen in Forensic, which couldn't complete its theatrical run due to the lockdown. He was also shooting for Minnal Murali just before the state was declared to be in lockdown.