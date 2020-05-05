Rimi Tomy cries her heart out on TikTok, video goes viral

Singer and actress Rimi Tomy has turned out to be the darling of social media during the lockdown period. She has been very much active on TikTok and had been sharing a couple of videos.

She is also adored and loved by her fans for her TikTok videos.

Rimi Tomy recently uploaded an emotional video on TikTok wherein she was seen crying her heart out. The video has gone viral and fans have been loving her all the more for her impeccable acting talent. Here take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, she wrote, “This is my first duet video and I am not familiar with the one at other end.”

Further she also mentioned how everyone has just seen her always smiling and let this video be a variety.

Check out for a few other TikTok videos of hers:

Meanwhile, she is also planning for a music album during the lockdown time and is also uploading videos on her YouTube channel. On workfront, she has sung in a few films, including the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Mohan Kumar Fans.